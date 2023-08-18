'Judge’s wife tortured me daily,' minor housemaid tells police

14-year-old domestic help seen on a hospital's bed during treatment in this still taken from a video. — Twitter

Somia used to beat Rizwana with sticks, iron rods and other objects: statement.

Housewife used to kick and slap her in rage.

She was "locked in room for days without food or water".

ISLAMABAD: The minor domestic helper Rizwana, who had survived alleged brutal torture at the hands of an Islamabad civil judge's wife, recorded her statement to Islamabad police on Friday.



The case came to light on July 25 when Rizwana was shifted to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries.

Taking swift action on the reports, the police filed a case against the wife of the civil judge for the alleged brutal torture of the 14-year-old girl, employed as a domestic help at their house.

A day earlier it was reported, that besides the wife, the civil judge also used to torture the 14-year-old domestic helper, accused the Rizwana’s grandmother.

Today, in her recorded statement to the police, Rizwana claimed that the judge’s wife, Somia, used to beat her with sticks, iron rods and other objects.

“The housewife used to kick and slap her in rage,” police said quoting the minor. “She also used to hold her hair and bang her head against the wall.”

Rizwana further said in her statement that whenever the judge’s family used to go out of the residence, she was locked in a room for days without food or water.

“I was not allowed to meet my parents,” Rizwana said. “The judge’s wife stood next to me whenever I talked to my parents on the phone.”

The minor girl further revealed that Somia used to threaten and warn her about telling her parents about the brutal torture inflicted on her.

“They did not even bandage my wounds,” she said.

According to police, the civil judge was yet to appear before a joint investigation team.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civil judge was removed from his post and appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the Lahore High Court Chief Justice. Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The case

As per the text of the FIR, the complainant had sent his 14-year-old daughter to work as a domestic help on Rs10,000 monthly salary, with the reference of an acquaintance named Chaudhry Mukhtar, seven months ago.

The girl's parents found out about her being subjected to torture at the judge's house on July 23 when they went to meet her.

It may be noted that the victim's parents have said that they hadn't met her during these seven months but talked to her on the phone sometimes.

"When we [complainant, his wife and her brother] entered the gate, we heard my daughter crying. Hearing that made me concerned so we went towards the room and found my daughter in wounded condition [...]," the complainant stated in the FIR.

He alleged that his daughter was subjected to severe torture by the judge’s wife, and there were torture marks all over the child’s body.

Upon examining her condition, the parents found several injuries on the girl's entire body, with serious wounds on the head, which were "infested with maggots".

The major injuries described by the complainant include swelling on lips and eyes, broken teeth, and ribs and strangling marks on the neck.

As per the FIR, the complainant has accused Somia of torturing and keeping his daughter in illegal custody since the day she started working at the judge's house and sought action on the matter.