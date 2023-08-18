 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Sam Asghari spied on Britney Spears by 'secretly recording' her?

Friday, August 18, 2023

Britney Spears has accused her husband Sam Asghari of “using her” for money while also alleging that he “spied” on her.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker has listed a number of “horrible things” that her estranged husband did to her throughout their 14-month marriage.

An insider close to the popstar has revealed that Britney was not the one who cheated on Sam but it was he who was not faithful to her.

The source shared that Britney has told them how Sam use to “secretly record her” and talked to her estranged about in her absence.

“She’s accused him of everything from spying on her, secretly recording her, cheating on her, talking to her family behind her back and other horrible things,” the insider said.

“She now thinks that Sam was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that he never truly loved her,” the source added.

The startling revelations came after it was reported that Sam has been telling his friends that he found an inappropriate video of Britney with a male staff member.

Following this, Sam had no choice but to file for divorce from the Toxic singer just 14 months after tying the knot with her. 

