Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds split after 4 years together

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have reportedly split after four years together.

According to PEOPLE, neither has commented publicly.

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend in 2022. They bonded by exchanging creative work before meeting in person: Kelly shared pieces from her memoir, Tell Me Everything, and Reynolds sent her music he was working on.

They mostly kept the relationship private, but made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on 30 May.

In July, Kelly posted photos from a Disneyland trip with Reynolds and his four children, whom he shares with ex-wife Aja Volkman, captioning them "No place I'd rather be."

She also posted a birthday tribute to him that month, and in August he appeared in a playful video helping with her skincare routine.

Reynolds also played cattle buyer Billy Brinks in the first season of Kelly's Netflix drama Ransom Canyon, and helped her learn piano for the role.

Kelly said she hoped to find a way to bring his character back for season two.