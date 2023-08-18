Joey King ‘can’t wait’ for upcoming wedding with ‘best friend’ Steven Piet

Joey King is known for her lead role in the hit movie series 'Kissing Booth' and it's sequels

On Friday, actress Joey King gushed on soon-to-be husband Steven Piet as she shared her excitement for the upcoming wedding.

Speaking to Page Six, the Bullet Train actress said, “I can’t wait to just, like, marry Steven. I just love him so much. He’s the best person I know. He’s my best friend.”

“So that’s the best part to me… the life that I get after the wedding,” she continued. “Not just the wedding. I get to be married after the wedding to someone that is the coolest and greatest and most gentle and wonderful person I know.”

Piet, aged 30, proposed to King, aged 24, during a romantic desert trip in February 2022. He got down on one knee and presented her with a stunning elongated diamond ring, which experts estimate to be valued at around $150,000.

Although the details of their wedding location and date were not disclosed by the Kissing Booth actress, she did mention that it will be happening in the near future.

The soon-to-be bride recently marked her upcoming wedding with a bachelorette party held in Napa Valley, California. The festivities were organized by her sisters, Hunter and Kelli.

“Everything was planned to the minute. Like, there was no shortage of activities. [We] drank all the wine,” King told the publication, adding that going to Napa was “a big dream” of hers over the years.

“Getting so many people that are so important to me, to be able to have a special weekend like that, it’s so rare…. just soaking it all in and really appreciating being around all my faves was so great.”

In addition to her wedding preparations, King garnered attention last month for her reunion with Taylor Swift at the premiere of the I Can See You music video.

Alongside her co-star Taylor Lautner and a multitude of fans, King had the opportunity to watch the video during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.