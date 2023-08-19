Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos

Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying a vacation in new photos

Jennifer Lopez looked as stunning as ever in a white bikini in new holiday snaps posted to her Instagram page. She later changed into a fitted colourful dress with a daring thigh split and tall golden heels.

Another one of the images showed her laying back on a chair while donning a white and black two-piece co-ord outfit paired with a monogrammed hat. She also gave her followers a sneak peek at her husband Ben Affleck’s birthday celebrations, showing a cake covered with candles.

She wrote under the post: “This Is…August (so far).” She wished Ben a happy birthday through a video where she could be seen sitting on the passenger’s side while Ben was driving as she wrote: “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you.”

The two could be seen singing along to Wonderful World by Sam Cooke with the windows rolled down. They sang along to the lyrics: “Don't know much about the French I took / But I do know that I love you / And I know that if you love me, too / What a wonderful world this would be.”

A source who spoke to People claimed that Ben is “happy and thriving” at the age of 51 after tying the knot with Jennifer the previous year. “Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content,” they added.