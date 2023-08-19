WATCH: Bangladesh player mentally prepares himself for Asia Cup by walking on fire

Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire, — X/@saifahmed75

Players are practising and preparing themselves mentally and physically for the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to take place later this month.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to play three one-day internationals (ODIs) while India are currently playing a T20I series against Ireland ahead of the mega event.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will be playing the Asia Cup matches directly.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media in which Bangladesh's rising batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh can be seen walking on fire.

A user posted a video microblogging website X — formerly known as Twitter — on Saturday, showing Sheikh walking on fire following the directions of a man who is said to be a renowned mind trainer in Bangladesh.

According to the details shared by the X user, the mind trainer is Sabit Rayhan who has previously worked with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)'s franchise Rangpur Riders last year.

Rayhan is a famous mind trainer in Bangladesh and often worked on the mental strength of national and international players in the country.

The video is getting so much attention on social media with cricket fans wondering about the benefits of 'firewalking'.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first Asia Cup match on August 31 in Kandy.