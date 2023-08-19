 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Bangladesh player mentally prepares himself for Asia Cup by walking on fire

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Bangladeshs Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire, — X/@saifahmed75
Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire, — X/@saifahmed75

Players are practising and preparing themselves mentally and physically for the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to take place later this month. 

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to play three one-day internationals (ODIs) while India are currently playing a T20I series against Ireland ahead of the mega event. 

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will be playing the Asia Cup matches directly.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media in which Bangladesh's rising batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh can be seen walking on fire.

A user posted a video microblogging website X — formerly known as Twitter — on Saturday, showing Sheikh walking on fire following the directions of a man who is said to be a renowned mind trainer in Bangladesh.

According to the details shared by the X user, the mind trainer is Sabit Rayhan who has previously worked with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)'s franchise Rangpur Riders last year.

Rayhan is a famous mind trainer in Bangladesh and often worked on the mental strength of national and international players in the country.

The video is getting so much attention on social media with cricket fans wondering about the benefits of 'firewalking'.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first Asia Cup match on August 31 in Kandy. 

More From Sports:

Sweden secure back-to-back bronze in FIFA Women's World Cup with win over Australia

Sweden secure back-to-back bronze in FIFA Women's World Cup with win over Australia

Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel

Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel
Arshad Nadeem hopeful to bag gold at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem hopeful to bag gold at World Athletics Championship
Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N? video

Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N?
Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli completes 15 years in cricket

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli completes 15 years in cricket
Hamza Khan gets clean chit as World Squash Federation finds no discrepancy in age

Hamza Khan gets clean chit as World Squash Federation finds no discrepancy in age
Bumrah makes come back to Indian side

Bumrah makes come back to Indian side
WATCH: Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi’s daughters in heartfelt moment

WATCH: Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi’s daughters in heartfelt moment

Lionel Messi describes experience with Miami 'opposite' of PSG

Lionel Messi describes experience with Miami 'opposite' of PSG
MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges

MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges
Trans women barred from female chess matches as global body imposes curbs

Trans women barred from female chess matches as global body imposes curbs