Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion'

Katie Price has recently revealed the real reason why she left her show, Mucky Mansion, just after two series.



Katie's show, Mucky Mansion, which aired on Channel 4, featured her effort to transform her £2 million property after it fell into disrepair.

The 45-year-old former I Am A Celebrity star explained, "I think the West Sussex property is giving me bad luck," adding that she had decided to move out of the property even after spending huge amounts on renovations.

According to Dailymail, the former glamour model revealed her plans to leave the property on her podcast with her sister, Sophie, and admitted that her mansion had been a good family home.

Katie revealed her plans after reports surfaced that the bankrupt star was fighting to save her mansion in an upcoming court appearance.

On the podcast, Katie added that she was still planning to rent the home as it was too big for him.

She said, "I am always up in Essex at the moment, and I want to get something smaller."

Earlier, The Sun quoted a report saying that after the two seasons of Katie's show for Channel 4, the viewership had dropped by 300,000.

The report continued that the producers weren't very keen on the third season of the show planned for next year.