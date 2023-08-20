Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, and makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

K-pop soloist and former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon revealed that she had to pay for her hair and makeup artists herself to attend RBW 2023 Summer Fes in Japan. She criticized the parent company of WM Entertainment, RBW on Bubble.

She was all set to attend the RBW festival named RBW 2023 Summer Fes - Over The Rainbow in Tokyo from August 19 to 20. In her Bubble messages, she expressed her anger and disappointment with the organisation.

"You know, I really put up with everything else? But right now, I'm so angry that I'm writing this and deleting it and writing it again. Whatever, let me be honest. This RBW Japan concert, I really wish that they would be a little more considerate toward the staff who are managing and helping out. It's been a burden on my chest. I wanted to look nice on stage, so I personally paid to have my hair and makeup staff fly to Japan with me."

Other K-pop artists are set to perform at the festival over the weekend including MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, Purple Kiss, ONEUS and more.