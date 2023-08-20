 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, and makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes
Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, and makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

K-pop soloist and former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon revealed that she had to pay for her hair and makeup artists herself to attend RBW 2023 Summer Fes in Japan. She criticized the parent company of WM Entertainment, RBW on Bubble.

She was all set to attend the RBW festival named RBW 2023 Summer Fes - Over The Rainbow in Tokyo from August 19 to 20. In her Bubble messages, she expressed her anger and disappointment with the organisation.

"You know, I really put up with everything else? But right now, I'm so angry that I'm writing this and deleting it and writing it again. Whatever, let me be honest. This RBW Japan concert, I really wish that they would be a little more considerate toward the staff who are managing and helping out. It's been a burden on my chest. I wanted to look nice on stage, so I personally paid to have my hair and makeup staff fly to Japan with me."

Other K-pop artists are set to perform at the festival over the weekend including MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, Purple Kiss, ONEUS and more.

More From Entertainment:

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker? video

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker?
BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs
Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas

Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas
John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars

John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars
Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations
‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video

Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'

'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'
Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding

Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding
Prince William receives heartbreaking news

Prince William receives heartbreaking news
‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?