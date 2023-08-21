 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to hold consultations with Nawaz

By
Our Correspondent

Monday, August 21, 2023

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London in this May 2022 photo. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London in this May 2022 photo. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif
  • Former premier to meet Nawaz Sharif during visit.
  • Meetings to entail discussion on PML-N supremo's return.
  • Other party leaders to also join Sharifs in London.

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in London on Sunday — a much-anticipated visit during which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to deliberate on its election campaign and party supremo Nawaz Sharif's return.

It is the younger Sharif's first visit to the UK after his 16-month tenure in the government ended this month. The former premier is accompanied by his son, Salman Shehbaz, on the visit.

According to party sources, Shehbaz will conduct crucial meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit to London. Meetings will also be held with other important leaders of the party, who will join him there.

Several former federal ministers are already present in the UK capital to partake in the aforementioned meetings between the party's leadership during which Nawaz's return would be discussed.

The party's legal team is also expected to participate in the meetings to deliberate on the legal hurdles of the party supremo, as per sources in the PML-N.

On August 9, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September and added that he would travel to London to hold detailed consultations with his elder brother in this regard. 

“Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” he told Capital Talk show host Hamid Mir in an interview without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.

“He [Nawaz] will neither wear a hat nor a bucket,” Shehbaz said.

Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.

In 2016, Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for concealing assets.

Later, the PML-N supremo was convicted in the Al-Azizia and the Aveinfeild Apartment references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which emerged in the aftermath of the Panama Papers leak.

His appeals against the conviction are currently pending in the relevant courts.

Earlier, speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', PML-N leader Khawaja Asif had expressed his severe concerns over the behaviour of the apex court, especially during the past few months, saying: “One should not take the risk of Nawaz Sharif’s return” in this situation.

Earlier this month, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — ruled that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 was "unconstitutional".

Essentially, the apex court's verdict dampened the hopes of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen who were seeking to challenge their lifetime disqualifications.

Both Nawaz and Tareen were disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution by the SC. Had the verdict been in favour of the petitions, both leaders would have gotten an opportunity to challenge their disqualifications, keeping in view their political ambitions amid the upcoming general elections in the country following the completion of the tenure of the National Assembly.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab announces Rs2m for each affected family of Jaranwala incident video

Punjab announces Rs2m for each affected family of Jaranwala incident
Analysis: The gravity of breaching official secrets

Analysis: The gravity of breaching official secrets
Caretaker PM Kakar vows to ensure peace, create jobs in Balochistan

Caretaker PM Kakar vows to ensure peace, create jobs in Balochistan
Interfaith committee formed to address Jaranwala incident

Interfaith committee formed to address Jaranwala incident
President chose to ‘discredit’ own officials: law ministry on signature controversy

President chose to ‘discredit’ own officials: law ministry on signature controversy
FAFEN demands ECP to delimit constituencies of equal population

FAFEN demands ECP to delimit constituencies of equal population
PTI to move Supreme Court over army, secrets bills signing controversy

PTI to move Supreme Court over army, secrets bills signing controversy
Army, secrets bills became law as they were not received from president: law minister video

Army, secrets bills became law as they were not received from president: law minister
What is Article 75(1) of Pakistan’s Constitution?

What is Article 75(1) of Pakistan’s Constitution?
PPP, PML-N call for President Alvi's resignation after he denies signing bills

PPP, PML-N call for President Alvi's resignation after he denies signing bills
Analysts review the curious case of the president's signature

Analysts review the curious case of the president's signature
Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir remanded into police custody

Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir remanded into police custody