WATCH: World's most expensive Rolls-Royce 'La Rose Noire Droptail' symbolises mystery, true love

Rolls-Royce is more than just a logo. It is regarded as a brand that embodies elegance, richness, and class.

The company has consistently raised the bar for the auto industry, redefining extravagance and providing luxury with each new model.

The company launched its most recent sparkler known as "La Rose Noire Droptail" which stands out as a monument to the brand's past and present.

The new car is the most expensive addition to the company's range of automobiles.



Rolls-Royce Droptail La Rose Noire. — Rolls-Royce

The La Rose Noire, which delves into the world of romance and mysteries is named after the Black Baccara rose. This is not a typical rose. It is a flower with a deep, velvety shade that is frequently linked to secrecy and true love.

The distinctive colour scheme of this beautiful car, which is appropriately named "True Love" and "Mystery," is one of its most striking characteristics. This was not just an artistic whim; almost 150 iterations were required to create these colours, yielding a paint that changes shades and mesmerises onlookers.

The true manifestation of the Black Baccara rose's essence can be found inside the Droptail. This project which took more than two years and more than 1,603 unique pieces of wood, is a lesson in workmanship and artistry. Every single piece of wood in the interior has been painstakingly made and positioned, making it a tactile and visual delight from top to bottom.

The Royal Oak Concept watch is the pinnacle of modern luxury and is the result of the collaboration between Rolls-Royce and Audemars Piguet. It goes beyond merely being decorative. It is a useful masterpiece that can be removed and worn with ease, perfectly capturing the essence of Rolls-Royce.

The La Rose Noire Droptail's uniqueness extends beyond its exterior and interior design. The vehicle is furnished with a custom-made Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest that may house the customer's Champagne de Lossy.

Personalised vehicle engineering has entered a new era with the Rolls-Royce Droptail. The Droptail's innovative rigid monocoque construction is made on completely distinct foundations that go beyond the design of the conventional marque and effortlessly combine carbon fibre, steel, and aluminium.

The new droptail has only two seats and two doors, and it was manufactured for an unidentified female buyer. It was created for the husband and wife who spent millions of dollars buying it. The "super rich" pair hails from a French champagne and fashion dynasty that values the arts.

According to Rolls-Royce, the exterior of the car, which is crimson and black, resembles the petals of a flower and is meant to symbolise romance.

The customer and her family received the motor during a private celebration close to Pebble Beach, California on Saturday.

The car can reportedly reach 62 mph in under five seconds. And 155 mph is among the peak speeds. It is 5.3 metres long, 2 metres wide, and 1.5 metres high, which is quite long for a motor.



According to the manufacturers, it is one of four Droptails that will be produced in the upcoming years.



