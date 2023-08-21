 
pakistan
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Waqas Alam Angaria

New US Consul General Conrad Tribble assumes charge of office

Newly-appointed US counsel general of Karachi Conrad Tribble. — US Consulate General Karachi
KARACHI: Newly-appointed US Counsel General of Karachi Conrad Tribble on Monday assumed charge of his office in the metropolis.

“Conrad Tribble assumed responsibility as the Consul General of US Consulate General Karachi on August 21,” read a statement issued by the consulate.

Speaking on the occasion, Tribble vowed to play his role in boosting the bilateral partnership between Washington and Islamabad.

Most recently, he served as the US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires from 2020-2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Earlier, he served three years in Washington as deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Europe and the European Union, one year as head of the diplomatic tradecraft training school at the Foreign Service Institute, and one year as a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the US.

From 2012-2015, he was assigned as deputy chief of mission in Havana, Cuba, where he helped manage the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba and the reopening of the US embassy there. His previous diplomatic assignments include Santiago, Port-au-Prin.

