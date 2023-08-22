Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall

Ariana Grande has reportedly parted ways from her longtime manager Scooter Braun seemingly pushing the Hollywood manager’s career further towards downfall.

According to report published by Billboard, the singer-actor has ditched Braun and his company, SB Projects, ten years after she first signed on.

Grande’s partnership with Braun began ten years ago when she dropped her debut album, Yours Truly. She has released a total of six albums under his management.

However, as per a report by Page Six, the reports hold no significance as Grande is currently working with Braun.

This comes the same day it was confirmed that Demi Lovato has also ditched the Hollywood manager with the outlet revealing that the singer decided to severe her ties with Braun last month.

Few days ago, it was reported by Puck News that Justin Bieber has ended his partnership with Braun, but the news was allegedly fake.

The report was debunked by representatives of Justin and his controversial music manager, who claimed they are still working together.

“He’s not looking for new management,” they claimed with an insider revealing that “there are issues,” while insisting, “They definitely did not split.”

They also revealed that Justin “has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter.” Justin and Braun also re-signed a new deal together.