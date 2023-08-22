 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall
Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall

Ariana Grande has reportedly parted ways from her longtime manager Scooter Braun seemingly pushing the Hollywood manager’s career further towards downfall.

According to report published by Billboard, the singer-actor has ditched Braun and his company, SB Projects, ten years after she first signed on.

Grande’s partnership with Braun began ten years ago when she dropped her debut album, Yours Truly. She has released a total of six albums under his management.

However, as per a report by Page Six, the reports hold no significance as Grande is currently working with Braun.

This comes the same day it was confirmed that Demi Lovato has also ditched the Hollywood manager with the outlet revealing that the singer decided to severe her ties with Braun last month.

Few days ago, it was reported by Puck News that Justin Bieber has ended his partnership with Braun, but the news was allegedly fake.

The report was debunked by representatives of Justin and his controversial music manager, who claimed they are still working together.

“He’s not looking for new management,” they claimed with an insider revealing that “there are issues,” while insisting, “They definitely did not split.”

They also revealed that Justin “has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter.” Justin and Braun also re-signed a new deal together.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles video

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles
Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside

Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside
Prince William abandons his duties?

Prince William abandons his duties?
Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progress

Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progress
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby
King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift' video

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift'
Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept

Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept
Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late partner's memory video

Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late partner's memory
Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation video

Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours video

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours
Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist

Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image