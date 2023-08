Rescue workers are seen at the site of a collapsed coal mine in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, in this screengrab taken from a video shot on February 23, 2023. — Reuters/File

Nine workers trapped underground found.

Two people died after resuscitation.

90 people were inside the mine at explosion.

At least 11 people were killed in a coal mine explosion in the northern Chinese province of Shaanxi, according to Chinese media on Tuesday.



Nine workers who were "trapped underground have been found, and none of them have any vital signs," according to CCTV, and two people "died after resuscitation efforts failed."

At the time of the explosion, 90 people were inside the mine at the mine on Monday evening.

More to follow...