Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

Spain's acting prime minister has joined the people condemning Luis Rubiales' kiss to midfielder Jenni Hermoso at the post-match ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, labelling it "unacceptable."

During the medal ceremony after Spain's women's World Cup victory over England, the president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips.

The incident quickly stirred controversy, prompting condemnation from various quarters. The acting minister of equality labelled it a "form of sexual violence," while the Netherlands-based players' union Fifpro deemed it inappropriate in any context.

On Tuesday, the acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, voiced his opinion, stating that Rubiales's actions revealed Spain's continued need to progress in terms of equality and women's rights.

He criticised the apologies issued by Rubiales as insufficient and urged him to take more comprehensive measures to address the matter. Miguel Galán, a national football coach, filed an official complaint with the National Sports Council.

The controversy has prompted discussions about the treatment of women in sports and the need for a more respectful and equitable environment. While Rubiales initially dismissed the criticism, his subsequent apology did little to quell the uproar.

The incident has overshadowed Spain's celebration of their World Cup victory and has further highlighted ongoing gender inequality issues.

As the debate continues, calls for Rubiales's resignation have emerged from political figures, emphasizing the importance of enforcing existing protocols and laws to ensure fair and respectful treatment within the sports community.