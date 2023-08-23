 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Nadia Saboohi

KP govt orders inspection of all chairlifts after Battagram incident

By
Nadia Saboohi

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

This handout photograph taken on August 22, 2023 and released by the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) shows an army soldier (top) rescueing a student survivor, who was trapped in a cable car following an incident, in Battagram. —AFP
This handout photograph taken on August 22, 2023 and released by the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) shows an army soldier (top) rescueing a student survivor, who was trapped in a cable car following an incident, in Battagram. —AFP

  • DC tasked to conduct inspection of all chairlifts.
  • They have been ordered to submit report within a week.
  • Instructions issued after Battagram incident.

PESHAWAR: The caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has ordered the inspection of all chairlifts installed in the province and conduct their safety audit following the cable car incident in Battagram.

The directives from the provincial government came on Tuesday just hours after the Pakistan Army’s special unit and zipline experts rescued eight people, including six school boys, trapped for hours in a stricken cable car high above a remote valley in Allai Tehsil.

The daring rescue began with a helicopter plucking one child in the air to safety after almost 12 hours as daylight faded, but the chopper was forced back to the base due to nightfall.

Then rescuers used a cable, to keep the gondola from plunging into the valley, as a zipline to rescue the rest of those stranded late into Tuesday night.

According to fresh directives issued to all the deputy commissioners in KP, they are tasked to carry out a safety audit of chairlifts within their jurisdictions.

Immediate checking of chairlifts at all commercial, domestic and recreational places should be carried out by the provincial government, stated the advisory, adding that inspection of cable cars installed over rivers and canals should also be done by the relevant authorities.

The DCs have been asked to review the design, capacity and safety measures of all chairlifts and submit reports within a week.

It has also been made mandatory to get a No Objection Certificate from the district administration before the installation of cable cars.

Cable cars that carry passengers — and sometimes even cars — are common across the northern areas of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, and are vital in connecting villages and towns in areas where roads cannot be built.

In 2017, 10 people were killed when a chairlift cable broke, sending passengers plunging into a ravine in a mountain hamlet near the capital Islamabad.

More From Pakistan:

Evidence emerges showing Imran instructed UK lawyers to approach UN, world courts

Evidence emerges showing Imran instructed UK lawyers to approach UN, world courts
Caretaker govt in office only for limited time to monitor polls: PM Kakar

Caretaker govt in office only for limited time to monitor polls: PM Kakar
ECP to 'consult' major political parties, including PTI, on election date

ECP to 'consult' major political parties, including PTI, on election date
Battagram incident: Why people risk their lives with make-shift cable cars

Battagram incident: Why people risk their lives with make-shift cable cars
Battagram cable car rescue mission successfully ends with army's swift action

Battagram cable car rescue mission successfully ends with army's swift action
SC disposes of Broadsheet's plea seeking Volume-10 of JIT report on 'Panamagate’

SC disposes of Broadsheet's plea seeking Volume-10 of JIT report on 'Panamagate’
Toshakhana case: PTI to move SJC against IHC CJ for not suspending Imran Khan’s sentence

Toshakhana case: PTI to move SJC against IHC CJ for not suspending Imran Khan’s sentence
Three students stuck in Battagram dangling cable car pass class 9 exam

Three students stuck in Battagram dangling cable car pass class 9 exam
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat after civilian killed in cross-LoC firing

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat after civilian killed in cross-LoC firing
'Interference in state affairs': Imaan Mazari gets bail, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail

'Interference in state affairs': Imaan Mazari gets bail, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail

Six soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Six soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Special court grants Asad Umar bail in missing cipher case till Aug 29

Special court grants Asad Umar bail in missing cipher case till Aug 29