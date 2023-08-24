 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Wrestling legend Terry Funk passes away at 79

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Wrestling legend Terry Funk passes away at 79. Pinterest
Wrestling legend Terry Funk passes away at 79. Pinterest

Terry Funk, a revered figure in the world of professional wrestling and a WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 79. 

The news of his demise has left the wrestling community mourning the loss of a true wrestling icon.

Funk's wrestling journey began in the 1960s, alongside his brother Dory Funk, Jr., and the duo formed a successful tag team. Terry eventually emerged as a solo star and made his mark by capturing the NWA World Championship in 1975 after defeating Jack Brisco. His impact spanned various decades and promotions including WWE, WCW, ECW, All Japan, and more.

In the late 1980s, Funk engaged in an epic rivalry with Ric Flair, leading to a memorable "I Quit" Match. He was known for his fearless and tenacious approach, traits that endeared him to fans worldwide. Additionally, he played a significant role in the growth of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), headlining the promotion's first pay-per-view in 1997 and clinching the ECW Championship.

Funk's influence extended beyond the ring as well, with appearances in Hollywood films like "Roadhouse" and "Over the Top." In 2009, he was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside his brother, by the late Dusty Rhodes.

The wrestling world is united in grief over the loss of this legendary figure. Terry Funk's legacy as a trailblazer, mentor, and innovator will forever be etched in the annals of wrestling history. 

More From Sports:

Has Corey Davis announced retirement from football?

Has Corey Davis announced retirement from football?
Ahead of Asian Games 2023, Pakistani athletes to undergo dope tests

Ahead of Asian Games 2023, Pakistani athletes to undergo dope tests
What is Pakistan squad's biggest weakness according to Ramiz Raja?

What is Pakistan squad's biggest weakness according to Ramiz Raja?
Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast

Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast

Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

PCB faces uncertain future as IPC seeks PM's advice on Zaka Ashraf's appointment

PCB faces uncertain future as IPC seeks PM's advice on Zaka Ashraf's appointment
Pak vs Afg: Pakistan skittle Afghanistan for 59 to win first ODI

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan skittle Afghanistan for 59 to win first ODI
Pak vs Afg: What could be Pakistan's playing XI for first ODI?

Pak vs Afg: What could be Pakistan's playing XI for first ODI?
Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown

Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown
Premier League: Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with 10 men after Tomiyasu's red card

Premier League: Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with 10 men after Tomiyasu's red card
Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna

Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna
Spain's football chief apologises for kissing World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso

Spain's football chief apologises for kissing World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso