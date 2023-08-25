'Honour killing': Man shoots dead daughter, friend in Karachi

Father confesses to killing both daughter and her friend.

Hassan, Laraib's friend, came to drop her home early morning.

Hassan was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

KARACHI: In a brutal case of alleged honour killing, a father in Karachi gunned down his daughter and her friend near Abul Hasan Ispahani Road early Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, the woman's father, Dr Rafiq, has also confessed to committing the crime, killing his daughter Laraib and her friend Hassan for "honour".

Hassan — Laraib's friend and a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal — came to drop her home. The two were talking while seated in a 4x4 vehicle when attacked by the woman's father, who opened fire at the couple, leaving them dead on the spot.

Laraib's father was accompanied by his son, Abdullah. The incident took place at around 7:30am today in Bakkhar Goth, an area of Abul Isphani Road, near Sachal Police Station.



The father-son duo had earlier escaped the crime scene, but were later arrested by the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz said.

The police stated that Laraib's house was closer to the crime scene. Her body was immediately taken home by her family, while Hassan's was left in the vehicle.

The police began an inquiry into the killings after arriving on the site and apprehended the woman's father as a result.

"The girl's father, Dr Rafiq, fired at the car and has confessed to honour killing," SP Faiz told the journalists.

The police official shared there are several bullet marks on the vehicle, while seven pistol shells have been found at the place of the incident. Two 9mm pistols have been recovered from the site, the police confirmed.

The bodies of both the deceased have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.