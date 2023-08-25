 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Qamar Ali
|
Zeeshan Shah

'Honour killing': Man shoots dead daughter, friend in Karachi

By
Qamar Ali
|
Zeeshan Shah

Friday, August 25, 2023

  • Father confesses to killing both daughter and her friend.
  • Hassan, Laraib's friend, came to drop her home early morning.
  • Hassan was a resident of  Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

KARACHI: In a brutal case of alleged honour killing, a father in Karachi gunned down his daughter and her friend near Abul Hasan Ispahani Road early Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, the woman's father, Dr Rafiq, has also confessed to committing the crime, killing his daughter Laraib and her friend Hassan for "honour".

Hassan — Laraib's friend and a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal — came to drop her home. The two were talking while seated in a 4x4 vehicle when attacked by the woman's father, who opened fire at the couple, leaving them dead on the spot.

Laraib's father was accompanied by his son, Abdullah. The incident took place at around 7:30am today in Bakkhar Goth, an area of Abul Isphani Road, near Sachal Police Station.

The father-son duo had earlier escaped the crime scene, but were later arrested by the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz said.

The police stated that Laraib's house was closer to the crime scene. Her body was immediately taken home by her family, while Hassan's was left in the vehicle.

The police began an inquiry into the killings after arriving on the site and apprehended the woman's father as a result.

"The girl's father, Dr Rafiq, fired at the car and has confessed to honour killing," SP Faiz told the journalists.

The police official shared there are several bullet marks on the vehicle, while seven pistol shells have been found at the place of the incident. Two 9mm pistols have been recovered from the site, the police confirmed.

The bodies of both the deceased have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

More From Pakistan:

'Great scientific feat': Pakistan praises India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

'Great scientific feat': Pakistan praises India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing
Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC

Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC
Toshakhana case: 'What trial court did was wrong,' observes IHC CJ

Toshakhana case: 'What trial court did was wrong,' observes IHC CJ
Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended by 3 days video

Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended by 3 days
PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal

PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal
Khawaja Haris to represent Imran in NAB case despite ‘differences’ with PTI legal team

Khawaja Haris to represent Imran in NAB case despite ‘differences’ with PTI legal team
UK-based Pakistani girl sets new record with 34 GCSEs video

UK-based Pakistani girl sets new record with 34 GCSEs
ECP assures PTI, JUI-F of its commitment to conduct early polls

ECP assures PTI, JUI-F of its commitment to conduct early polls
Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules

Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules
PTI terminates engagement with two UK lawyers over Imran Khan’s UN case

PTI terminates engagement with two UK lawyers over Imran Khan’s UN case
Abetting mutiny, waging war among other provisions added to Imran Khan’s May 9 cases

Abetting mutiny, waging war among other provisions added to Imran Khan’s May 9 cases
Alvi seeks law ministry's advice on ECP claiming president can’t fix election date

Alvi seeks law ministry's advice on ECP claiming president can’t fix election date