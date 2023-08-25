 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Top BCCI officials' Pakistan visit on the cards during Asia Cup

Friday, August 25, 2023

BCCI Secretary and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah (L) has also been invited by the PCB. - BCCI
LAHORE: The top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to visit Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to begin on August 30, sources told Geo News on Friday.

The sources said BCCI President Roger Binny, and Vice President Rajeev Shukla are expected to travel to Pakistan after an invitation was extended to the members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other cricket boards to attend the mega event.

BCCI Secretary and President of the ACC Jay Shah has also been invited by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Apart from all the ACC board members, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice and General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan have also been invited.

It is important to mention that Jay Shah had earlier denied reports that he would come to Pakistan to watch the Asia Cup match. 

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside Nepal and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Pakistan cricket team will play the tournament's opener against Nepal, who will be playing their first Asia Cup, on August 30 in Multan.

