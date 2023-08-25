Sandra Bullock striving to keep Bryan Randall ‘memory alive’ after tragic death

File Footage

Sandra Bullock is going through a hard time after she lost her long-term partner Bryan Randall to ALS following his secret three-year battle with the deadly disease.



The late photographer, who The Blind Side star claimed was the “love of her life,” left the world “peacefully” on August 5, his family revealed in a statement.

Bullock, who took an acting break to look after her ailing partner, stood by him in the most difficult time of his life, knowing full well his death was “coming.”

The insider said, Bullock is “heartbroken and still in shock that Bryan is actually gone. It's a very difficult time. Her world was torn apart, and now she has to be strong and pick up the pieces."

Randall, who was a father to a daughter Skylar, 29, from a previous relationship, played the role of dad to Bullock’s two adopted kids, Louis and Laila.

"Sandra truly thought she'd never trust a man again," the source said referring to Bullock’s divorce from Jesse James, who allegedly cheated on the actor. "But Bryan gave her purpose.”

“He opened her heart and helped Sandra heal,” the insider said of the late model, who even exchanged vows with Bullock on her kids’ request in 2017.

Dishing on how Bullock is coping after losing Randall, the insider said, "Louis and Laila, Sandra's sister [Gesine] and close pals are what helps her cope."

"Sandra will miss Bryan's kind heart, how he patiently talked to the children, his long hugs, his infectious laugh, and his beautiful smile.

“He was her best friend. Now she'll strive to always keep his memory alive."