 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Azaz Syed

'Great scientific feat': Pakistan praises India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

By
Azaz Syed

Friday, August 25, 2023

Indias LVM3-M4 lifts off carrying the Chandrayaan-3 lander from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India, July 14, 2023. — Reuters
India's LVM3-M4 lifts off carrying the Chandrayaan-3 lander from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India, July 14, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday termed the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon "a great scientific feat" — a rare congratulatory note given the two countries' dynamics.

"India's landing on the moon is a great scientific feat and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) deserves praise for this important achievement," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during a weekly press briefing.

On Wednesday, India became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon’s south pole, a historic triumph for the world’s most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down at 6:04 pm India time (1234 GMT) as mission control technicians cheered wildly and embraced their colleagues.

Its landing comes days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and four years since the previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.

India used rockets much less powerful than the ones the United States used back then, meaning the probe had to orbit the Earth several times to gain speed before embarking on its month-long journey.

The lander, Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, detached from its propulsion module last week and has been sending images of the Moon’s surface since entering lunar orbit on August 5.

Now that Vikram has landed, a solar-powered rover will explore the surface and transmit data to Earth over its two-week lifespan.

India is closing in on milestones set by global space powers such as the United States and Russia, conducting many of its missions at much lower price tags.

The South Asian nation has a comparatively low-budget space programme, but one that has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008.

The latest mission has a cost of $74.6 million — far lower than those of other countries, and a testament to India’s frugal space engineering.

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts’ wages.

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars and is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan on October 15

Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan on October 15
Cipher trial against Imran Khan, Qureshi may start within a fortnight

Cipher trial against Imran Khan, Qureshi may start within a fortnight
US envoy reaffirms support for free and fair polls in meeting with PM Kakar

US envoy reaffirms support for free and fair polls in meeting with PM Kakar
Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC

Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC
'Honour killing': Man shoots dead daughter, friend in Karachi

'Honour killing': Man shoots dead daughter, friend in Karachi
Toshakhana case: 'What trial court did was wrong,' observes IHC CJ

Toshakhana case: 'What trial court did was wrong,' observes IHC CJ
Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended by 3 days video

Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended by 3 days
PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal

PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal
Khawaja Haris to represent Imran in NAB case despite ‘differences’ with PTI legal team

Khawaja Haris to represent Imran in NAB case despite ‘differences’ with PTI legal team
UK-based Pakistani girl sets new record with 34 GCSEs video

UK-based Pakistani girl sets new record with 34 GCSEs
ECP assures PTI, JUI-F of its commitment to conduct early polls

ECP assures PTI, JUI-F of its commitment to conduct early polls
Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules

Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules