Saturday, August 26, 2023
Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian 

Kanye West has apparently failed to get over his former wife Kim Kardashian.

The US rapper's actions suggest he makes every woman he has met since his divorce from the reality TV star look like Kim Kardashian.

 Kanye is now married to Bianca Censori, whose outfit choices recently raised eyebrows, with some commentators suggesting that the rapper may have forced her to wear certain clothes.

According to a report in Daily Mail published on Saturday, Bianca Censori, was spotted out in yet another eye-catching and risqué look on Wednesday.

The publication reported, "This time it appeared that she drew inspiration from the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and several looks that the reality star had worn in 2021 just before the former couple had split."

Multiple media appearances and pictures circulating on social media have also made people think that his current wife is unhappy with him.

Kanye's fans have urged the rapper to get over Kim Kardashian let his woman be herself start focusing on his music.


