pakistan
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Shawwala Aslam

Will it rain in Karachi today?

By
Shawwala Aslam

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Youngsters fly kites at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on August 20, 2023. — Online
KARACHI: Karachiites will get to spend a cool Sunday as weather in the city will remain partly cloudy with drizzle expected in the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather forecasting authority, the drizzle is likely to take place in the morning and night hours with the minimum temperature to be recorded at 26.5°C, while the maximum could go up to 32°C.

"The current humidity ratio in the city's atmosphere is recorded at 66% with winds blowing at a speed of 14 kilometres per hour from the southwest," the PMD said.

The Met Office, in its forecasting report for Sunday and Monday, mentioned hot and humid weather in most districts of the province. "However, light rain and/or drizzle is likely in coastal areas," it added.

Karachi's temperature on Monday will fluctuate between 30°C and 32°C.

The PMD's forecast also stated that a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country. "Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts."

Rain with wind and thundershowers, as per the Met Office, is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir today (Sunda) and on Monday

"Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country," the PMD added.

