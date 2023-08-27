Prince Harry, Prince Andrew are ‘quite exhausting to watch’

Royal experts have just compared Prince Harry to his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, in a lengthy statement highlighting the duo’s allegedly ‘nauseating’ nature.

These claims have been issued by SkyNew contributor and royal commentator, Caroline Di Russo.

Her piece contains accusatory allegations against Prince Harry and Meghan Marke.

It reads, “There are many words you could use to describe the last year but ‘uneventful’ isn’t one of them.”

“We have had the Netflix documentary complete with a gauche exaggerated curtsy from the Duchess of Sussex, a questionable car chase, a South Park episode and a biography from the Duke of Sussex describing in minute detail everything from losing his virginity, to his frostbitten junk and his Taliban kills.”

Not to mention, “If you listen to the audiobook, you can hear every bit of cringe in Harry’s own voice.”

Even Prince Andrew “seems to find scandal even when he’s hidden in the royal broom cupboard,” the author claimed.

“And it doesn’t seem to matter how far he is pushed into the background, he still seems to float to the surface at the most inopportune time.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “All in all, it has been quite exhausting to watch.”