 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Adele opens up about backstage collapse during LA Residency

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Adele opens up about backstage collapse during LA Residency
Adele opens up about backstage collapse during LA Residency

Adele has shared her experience of facing a challenging situation during her Las Vegas residency, where she reportedly suffered a collapse backstage due to a sciatica attack. 

The 35-year-old singer, addressing her fans at The Colosseum, revealed that a member of her production team had found her immobilized backstage due to a sudden flare-up of the condition.

She candidly shared with her audience that her ordeal was significant, as she said, "They picked my whole body up off the floor." Throughout her performance, Adele also had to take breaks due to her sciatica, explaining, "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica." 

Sciatica is a distressing back condition often caused by a herniated disc that compresses the sciatic nerve running from the lower back to the foot. It can result in shooting pains, cramping sensations, and even make walking impossible.

Adele's struggles with chronic back pain have been evident earlier as well. In a previous Las Vegas show, she mentioned her condition while engaging with the audience and firing T-shirts into the crowd using a handheld cannon. She humorously conveyed, "I've got two more, I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica," as seen in a video obtained by the Daily Star.

The artist has openly discussed the challenges she has faced due to chronic pain, revealing that she has dealt with pain for a significant portion of her life. She found relief after embarking on a journey to improve her physical health, which subsequently aided her in managing her issues. 

Adele's transformation has garnered attention, especially since her return to the spotlight following her divorce in 2019. She has shared how focusing on her physical well-being has played a positive role in addressing her anxiety.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Keery feels both ‘relief’ and ‘sadness’ as ‘Stranger Things’ nears end

Joe Keery feels both ‘relief’ and ‘sadness’ as ‘Stranger Things’ nears end

North West flaunts luxury bag as she returns from Japan trip with mom Kim kardashian

North West flaunts luxury bag as she returns from Japan trip with mom Kim kardashian
Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson's latest stunt leaves fans 'speechless'

Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson's latest stunt leaves fans 'speechless'
Gigi Hadid turns heads in leather top as she steps out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Gigi Hadid turns heads in leather top as she steps out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew are ‘quite exhausting to watch’

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew are ‘quite exhausting to watch’
Meghan Markle planning to ‘bounce back like Lazarus' from the dead video

Meghan Markle planning to ‘bounce back like Lazarus' from the dead
Meghan Markle warned as she plans to return to Instagram

Meghan Markle warned as she plans to return to Instagram
Kanye West pushes against 'cancel culture' with latest move? video

Kanye West pushes against 'cancel culture' with latest move?
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about engagement and wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about engagement and wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi
Britney Spears feels the ‘rug has been pulled from underneath' after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears feels the ‘rug has been pulled from underneath' after Sam Asghari split
Ellie Goulding shares uplifting message and vacation snaps amidst marriage rumors

Ellie Goulding shares uplifting message and vacation snaps amidst marriage rumors
Britney Spears ‘prepared’ for Sam Asghari divorce ‘from the start'?

Britney Spears ‘prepared’ for Sam Asghari divorce ‘from the start'?