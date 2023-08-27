Adele opens up about backstage collapse during LA Residency

Adele has shared her experience of facing a challenging situation during her Las Vegas residency, where she reportedly suffered a collapse backstage due to a sciatica attack.

The 35-year-old singer, addressing her fans at The Colosseum, revealed that a member of her production team had found her immobilized backstage due to a sudden flare-up of the condition.

She candidly shared with her audience that her ordeal was significant, as she said, "They picked my whole body up off the floor." Throughout her performance, Adele also had to take breaks due to her sciatica, explaining, "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica."

Sciatica is a distressing back condition often caused by a herniated disc that compresses the sciatic nerve running from the lower back to the foot. It can result in shooting pains, cramping sensations, and even make walking impossible.

Adele's struggles with chronic back pain have been evident earlier as well. In a previous Las Vegas show, she mentioned her condition while engaging with the audience and firing T-shirts into the crowd using a handheld cannon. She humorously conveyed, "I've got two more, I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica," as seen in a video obtained by the Daily Star.

The artist has openly discussed the challenges she has faced due to chronic pain, revealing that she has dealt with pain for a significant portion of her life. She found relief after embarking on a journey to improve her physical health, which subsequently aided her in managing her issues.

Adele's transformation has garnered attention, especially since her return to the spotlight following her divorce in 2019. She has shared how focusing on her physical well-being has played a positive role in addressing her anxiety.