 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Exhibition displaying products by Down’s syndrome artist Najla Haroon wins hearts

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A two-day spectacular ready-to-wear clothing line exhibition was organised by Najla Haroon, a young artist who has Down's syndrome, at a local hotel in Lahore.

Besides other items, women's beautiful dresses, block-printed shirts, cushions, and dupatta with eye-catching paintings by Haroon were showcased at the exhibition held on August 26-27 (Saturday and Sunday). A large number of people visited the exhibition and admired her artwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon said: “I love painting and block-print.”

It is pertinent to mention here that she was also taking cooking classes and intended to hold another exhibition about food items in the future.

When she was just three months old, the family came to know that she was suffering from the disease, according to Haroon's mother. She did not give up hope and provided her daughter with proper education and guidance.

“Initially, the brand was launched to create awareness in the society,” the mother also said.

If the children with Down's syndrome are given the right direction, education and proper treatment, they can become independent and productive members of society, she added.

The mother went on to say that she wanted to see her daughter “independent”. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours for inflated electricity bills

PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours for inflated electricity bills
Nawaz Sharif has no plan to return to Pakistan soon: Khursheed Shah

Nawaz Sharif has no plan to return to Pakistan soon: Khursheed Shah
Pakistan police set to arrest Sara Sharif's father by tracking his phone

Pakistan police set to arrest Sara Sharif's father by tracking his phone

‘Not PTI leaders but some other people partook in May 9 riots’, Imran Khan tells JIT

‘Not PTI leaders but some other people partook in May 9 riots’, Imran Khan tells JIT
Interim PM calls for establishing incubation centres in universities for contemporary research

Interim PM calls for establishing incubation centres in universities for contemporary research
‘Not a bad deal’: MQM-P sees no problem in election delay due to fresh delimitations

‘Not a bad deal’: MQM-P sees no problem in election delay due to fresh delimitations
Will it rain in Karachi today?

Will it rain in Karachi today?
PM Kakar's emergency huddle on high electricity bills ends with no breakthrough

PM Kakar's emergency huddle on high electricity bills ends with no breakthrough
Customs thwart attempt to smuggle foreign liquor worth millions in Karachi

Customs thwart attempt to smuggle foreign liquor worth millions in Karachi
Govt announces ending free electricity for Discos' senior officials

Govt announces ending free electricity for Discos' senior officials
Pakistani doctor jailed for 18 years in US for attempting to help Daesh

Pakistani doctor jailed for 18 years in US for attempting to help Daesh
News Analysis: How to make electricity affordable

News Analysis: How to make electricity affordable