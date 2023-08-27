Exhibition displaying products by Down’s syndrome artist Najla Haroon wins hearts

A two-day spectacular ready-to-wear clothing line exhibition was organised by Najla Haroon, a young artist who has Down's syndrome, at a local hotel in Lahore.



Besides other items, women's beautiful dresses, block-printed shirts, cushions, and dupatta with eye-catching paintings by Haroon were showcased at the exhibition held on August 26-27 (Saturday and Sunday). A large number of people visited the exhibition and admired her artwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon said: “I love painting and block-print.”

It is pertinent to mention here that she was also taking cooking classes and intended to hold another exhibition about food items in the future.

When she was just three months old, the family came to know that she was suffering from the disease, according to Haroon's mother. She did not give up hope and provided her daughter with proper education and guidance.

“Initially, the brand was launched to create awareness in the society,” the mother also said.

If the children with Down's syndrome are given the right direction, education and proper treatment, they can become independent and productive members of society, she added.

The mother went on to say that she wanted to see her daughter “independent”.

