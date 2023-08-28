PPP joins protesters against exorbitant electricity bills

Traders shout slogans against the surge in petrol and electricity prices during a protest at a street in Karachi on August 23, 2023. — AFP/File

PPP workers should become "people's voice," says Nayyer.



PPP SG directs workers to protest at city union council, tehsil levels.



JI, MQM-P also decry burdensome electricity bills, demand reduction.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of the inflated electricity bills that have shaken the already-burdened consumers, the Pakistan Peoples Party has directed party workers to protest strongly and become the "people's voice", The News reported Monday.

In a direction issued to PPP workers on Sunday, party Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari directed workers to protest at the city union council and tehsil levels.

"The PPP workers should become the voice of people and start protesting against inflated electricity tariffs," he said, adding that every citizen of the country is worried because of the exorbitant electricity bills.

The call for protest comes as protesters across the country demand a reduction in electricity tariffs and the removal of excess taxes on utility bills, warning that they would not pay the bills if the demands were not met.

Demonstrations by citizens and traders were also held in various cities across the country, with political parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), condemning the hike and additional taxes on power bills.

JI Amir Sirajul Haq, during a ceremony on JI’s 82nd Foundation Day at Ichhra on Sunday, announced a "peaceful" nationwide protest on September 2 (Saturday).

He appealed to the people to raise their voices against injustice and actively participate in protests, adding that the party would organise protests in front of the offices of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) if the government stuck to its decision.

He added that the present inflation was a direct consequence of the flawed economic strategies propagated by former governments of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the PPP.



The former rulers, he said, entered into an accord with the IMF, laying landmines for people.