Pakistan's judokas win gold medal in Peace and Friendship games

Pakistan's judo team. — Judo Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan's judokas on Monday won the gold medal for the country in the Peace and Friendship games currently being played in Iran by defeating the home side in the final.

According to information shared by the Pakistan Judo Federation, the Pakistan team comprised Sher Khan Kakar (-60kg), Qudratullah (-73kg), Junaid Khan (-81kg) and Haseeb Mustafa (-90kg).

The four-member Pakistani team defeated Iran A's five-member team 3-2 in the final to clinch the gold medal.

Earlier in the group matches, Pakistan had defeated Iran B and Afghanistan.

Judoka Haseeb Mustafa also played the Kure for Pakistan, while he won his final bout to clinch a gold for himself, Pakistan as a contingent finished second and settled for a silver medal.

Pakistan also claimed the gold medal in the men's individual yesterday with Syed Muhammad winning the final of 60kg bout.