 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan's judokas win gold medal in Peace and Friendship games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday, August 28, 2023

Pakistans judo team. — Judo Federation
Pakistan's judo team. — Judo Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan's judokas on Monday won the gold medal for the country in the Peace and Friendship games currently being played in Iran by defeating the home side in the final.

According to information shared by the Pakistan Judo Federation, the Pakistan team comprised Sher Khan Kakar (-60kg), Qudratullah (-73kg), Junaid Khan (-81kg) and Haseeb Mustafa (-90kg).

The four-member Pakistani team defeated Iran A's five-member team 3-2 in the final to clinch the gold medal.

Earlier in the group matches, Pakistan had defeated Iran B and Afghanistan.

Judoka Haseeb Mustafa also played the Kure for Pakistan, while he won his final bout to clinch a gold for himself, Pakistan as a contingent finished second and settled for a silver medal.

Pakistan also claimed the gold medal in the men's individual yesterday with Syed Muhammad winning the final of 60kg bout.

More From Sports:

German envoy sends off Pakistani athletes to Berlin Marathon

German envoy sends off Pakistani athletes to Berlin Marathon
Luis Rubiales lands in sex abuse probe as Hermoso kiss controversy deepens

Luis Rubiales lands in sex abuse probe as Hermoso kiss controversy deepens
'Star Nation Jersey': Pakistan cricket team’s kit for World Cup 2023 unveiled

'Star Nation Jersey': Pakistan cricket team’s kit for World Cup 2023 unveiled
Kiss Mess: Luis Rubiales' mother goes on hunger strike, pleads Hermoso to 'tell the truth'

Kiss Mess: Luis Rubiales' mother goes on hunger strike, pleads Hermoso to 'tell the truth'
Pakistanis shower praise on Arshad Nadeem for making country proud

Pakistanis shower praise on Arshad Nadeem for making country proud
Arshad Nadeem becomes first-ever Pakistani to win silver medal at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem becomes first-ever Pakistani to win silver medal at World Athletics Championship
Arshad Nadeem gears up for gold in World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem gears up for gold in World Athletics Championship
Mickey Arthur lauds Pakistan after they reclaim top ODI spot

Mickey Arthur lauds Pakistan after they reclaim top ODI spot

'Rohit Sharma preparing to face Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup'

'Rohit Sharma preparing to face Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup'
BCCI president confirms Pakistan visit during Asia Cup 2023

BCCI president confirms Pakistan visit during Asia Cup 2023
Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday
Faith Kipyegon creates history with double win at World Athletics Championships

Faith Kipyegon creates history with double win at World Athletics Championships