Beyoncé drops major hint she’s pregnant with baby no. 4 during World Tour

Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé gives major hint to her fans she is pregnant with her fourth baby as fans anticipate a recreation of her iconic 2011 MTV Video Music Awards moment.

The Beautiful Liar hitmaker seemed to be alluding at her pregnancy while performing on-stage during her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

Rumours of her pregnancy began speculating after a fan dropped a video of the singer on TikTok in which she could be seen covering her stomach with a black hand fan while dancing.

Donning a sparkly golden body-fitted mini-dress, featuring long sleeves and a high neckline, Beyoncé bump was slightly visible which caught the attention of eagle eyed fans.

Sharing the video, the fan captioned it, “Beyoncé is pregnant.”

Some still of the performance were also shared on X (formerly Twitter) with one fan asking, “@beyonce are you pregnant ??”

In the comment section, another fan of the superstar agreed, writing, “I knew she was pregnant before that bump because she was sitting down during one of her performances.”

“Same as in her first pregnancy,” she added, referring to her viral 2011 VMA moment when she announced she was expecting her first child, now 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. 

However, some social media users were far from impressed by the speculations as they called out the people spreading rumours, noting the changes a woman goes through after age of 40.

“I think she’s a woman over 40 who went thru two pregnancies and one of them were twins. stop investigating her body,” one fan commented.

Another responded, “Our bodies change especially during our period our bloating is insane, just let it be, posting about women's bodies especially isn't good.”

“You just make people feel uncomfortable and insecure,” the tweet added.

