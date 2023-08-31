 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Web Desk

Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles

Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Princess Diana deeply enjoyed the first phase of her happiness with King Charles III.

The former Princess of Wales was 'in love' with His Majesty and had an intense 'crush' on him right at the start of their marriage.

Speaking about Diana's fairytale wedding, body language expert Judi James exclusively told Express.co.uk: "There was a time when Diana looked like a young girl with a crush and when Charles literally couldn’t keep his hands off her.

She adds: "The kiss on their wedding day might have come as a result of Charles first asking his mother if he had her permission to kiss his bride, but the way Diana threw her head back so that her neck was arched in a signal of submission showed the levels of passion she felt for her Prince.

"Their honeymoon photos showed that crush was still raging. Sitting next to her kilted husband with her hands stuffed into her pockets, her symmetric smile and relaxed and quite playful pose suggested she had settled for her choice to marry the heir to the throne," said the Princess.

"She looked optimistic and full of youthful confidence here. When Charles placed his hand on her shoulder she responded in true Mills and Boon style, with a romantic head tilt that suggested she really had found ‘the one,'" Ms James noted .

