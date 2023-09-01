 
Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is using Netflix as the ‘middle-man’ for their post anti-royal era.

PR expert Andy Barr, co-founder of agency 10 Yetis Digital issued these claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The expert shed light into everything during an interview with the Daily Mail.

The admissions have come in response to Prince Harry’s newly released Netflix docuseries, titled Heart of Invictus.

Barr believes, “The negativity that he and Meghan displayed in their previous Netflix outing is now gone and his positive attitude shines through once more.”

Even though it is evident that “it was always going to be tough for Meghan and Harry to live up to the ratings hit”.

So much so that their previous show and their media advisors will be wanting the new programme to “try and put their lighter and more engaging side across.”

Barr also added, “Any success that Heart of Invictus experiences, which will be richly deserved because of the emotional subject matter, will be an added bonus for streaming giant.”

“With rumours swirling around that Meghan is about to launch something new, and Harry committing to several new projects himself, they will be keen to have a positive public relations campaign running full throttle.”

“They need to get their profiles back to where they were, but without having to reveal more gossip about the goings-on of the Royal Family and with Netflix as the seeming middle-man to get them there.”

