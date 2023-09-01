Nation cannot be 'coerced' by 'cowardly tactics of terrorists': Gen Munir

"Nation has fought for long and will continue to fight," says COAS.

Adds terrorists have "misbelief" they can challenge state's "iron resolve".

Gen Munir says army will continue to act as bulwark against terrorism.



RAWALPINDI: Following the martyrdom of nine troops in Bannu, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday vowed that the nation cannot be “coerced” by “cowardly tactics of the terrorists” who hold the “misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state”.

As per the military’s media wing, the army chief passed the remarks while visiting Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area.

“The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state,” Gen Munir said while interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area.

The COAS further said that the nation has “fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end”.

“The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the visit Gen Munir was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. He also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured troops.

“The Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge,” the army chief said while appreciating the “high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops”.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the commander corps Peshawar.

Nine soldiers martyred in Bannu suicide bombing

A day earlier, at least nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up on a military convoy in the general area Jani Khel of Bannu District, a statement issued by the army’s information wing said.

Among the nine soldiers included Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali, while five troops were injured in the attack, according to the ISPR.

“The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

The army’s information wing also vowed that the security forces are “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism” and that the “sacrifices” of the “brave soldiers further strengthen” the military’s resolve.