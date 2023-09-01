Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Tirah Valley shootout

Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Radio Pakistan/File

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military’s media affairs wing said that on the night between August 31 and September 1, fire exchange took place between the army troops and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah in Khyber District.

The troops “effectively” engaged at the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of one terrorist, the ISPR said.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.”

During the intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” added the army’s information wing.

Earlier today, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that the nation cannot be “coerced” by “cowardly tactics of the terrorists” who hold the “misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state”.

As per the military’s media wing, the army chief passed the remarks while visiting Bannu in KP where nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area.

“The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state,” Gen Munir said while interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area.

The COAS further said that the nation has “fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end”.

“The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he added.

Nine soldiers martyred in Bannu

A day earlier, at least nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up on a military convoy in the general area Jani Khel of Bannu District in KP. a statement issued by the military’s media wing had said.

Among the nine soldiers included Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali, while five troops were injured in the attack, according to the ISPR.

“The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

The army’s information wing also vowed that the security forces are “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism” and that the “sacrifices” of the “brave soldiers further strengthen” the military’s resolve.

Reacting to the terrorist incident, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had said that he was "heartbroken" by the loss of nine "valiant soldiers" to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.