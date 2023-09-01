Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows

Fans estimated a September due date for heavily pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and are convinced she's in labor

Fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian might be in labor following the cancellation of Travis Barker's Blink-182 UK and Ireland tour dates due to an urgent family matter.

With Kourtney's baby bump on display recently and expectations of a fall birth, some are now suggesting that the 42-year-old reality star might be in the midst of labor, spurred by a mysterious message posted on the official Blink-182 Instagram page.

The band took to their Instagram Story to post the announcement that read: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.”

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Travis recently posted images from a prayer room inside Glasgow airport, and some fans have speculated that this may be a sign that Kourtney and Travis's baby is on the way.

Fans flocked to Reddit to share theories, with many also concerned about Kourtney and the baby’s well-being.

"Just saw this. Hope it's just being born and nothing else," wrote one fan.

"Hope Kourt and the baby are ok!" wrote another.

A third fan hoped that the baby is on it’s way, writing, "Hopefully it’s due to Kourtney being in labour.”

"Same! As soon as they announced the pregnancy I was like they have a tour then! Defo cutting it close! But baby barker may be on its way," a fourth replied.

"I hope everyone is okay, safe and well," wished another.

"I bet she is in labor!" a final comment guessed.