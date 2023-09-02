 
pakistan
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Weather update: Will Karachi experience rain today?

Clouds darken the Karachi sky in this undated photo. — ONLINE/File
  • Port city may experience some drizzling today.
  • Minimum temperature recorded at 26°C.
  • Mainly hot, humid weather expected in plain areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday said Karachi is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours.

However, the weather forecaster added the port city may experience some drizzling today, as humidity in the air is 81%.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26°C, whereas the maximum is likely to increase between 31°C and 33°C.

The speed of winds blowing from the southwest, according to the Met Office, is 12 to 18km/h.

Moreover, while mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours, rain and wind with thundershowers are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In some major cities this morning, temperatures varied between 20°C and 28°C, while Murree recorded a temperature of 16°C.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy, while rain and wind with thundershowers are expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula.

