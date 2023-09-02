Pakistan beat South Africa in thrilling first T20I

Aliya Riaz plays a shot during match against South Africa at National Stadium, Karachi, September 1, 2023.

KARACHI: Pakistan Women beat South Africa Women by five wickets in a nail-biting last over in their first Twenty20 International (T20I) match on Friday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Green Shirts successfully chased the highest T20I target of 151 runs with Aliya Riaz hitting a boundary at the last ball.

During the match, the national side kept losing wickets at regular intervals but continued to play with positive intent as they were far behind the required run rate.

Bismah Maroof's 37 of 30 balls, the highest on Pakistan’s batting scorecard, provided stability and momentum to the chase. Maroof was closely followed by Sidra Ameen who scored 33 runs on 31 balls.

Four out of five wickets, that Pakistan lost, were due to runouts including those of Sidra Ameen, Maroof, skipper Nida Dar, and Muneeba Ali.

Earlier in the first innings, South Africa's opening duo comprising Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits formed an 85-run partnership before the former was bowled by Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu.

Brits played an exceptional knock of 78 runs, which included 10 boundaries and her display helped the team post 150 for three overs on the scoreboard.

For Pakistan, all of Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal and Sandhu took one wicket each.

Pakistan women now lead the three T20I series 1-0.

Lineups

Pakistan women: Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Schedule of remaining matches

3 Sep – Second T20I v South Africa

5 Sep – Third T20I v South Africa

8 Sep – First ODI v South Africa

11 Sep – Second ODI v South Africa

14 Sep – Third ODI v South Africa