Zendaya expresses gratitude for another year around the sun: ‘Here’s to 27!’

Zendaya expressed how grateful she is for all the love and support she received on turning 27 today.



The Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to Instagram to thank her fans and followers on her big day.



Posting an adorable picture from her childhood, Zendaya wrote, “Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is. Thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love."

"Your kind words and constant support means everything to me," she added. "Thank you so much and here’s to 27!”



Previously, the Euphoria actor’s boyfriend, Tom Holland also wished his loved one a very happy birthday.



Holland posted two photos on Instagram of his Marvel co-star, in one of which Zendaya is dressed in water-diving gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. “My birthday girl”, wrote the Spiderman actor.

Although, the Marvel hero did not specify if it was an old picture or a part of the recent birthday celebration.

In the second picture, Holland didn’t say much but captioned Zendaya’s stroll through a park with two dogs, and three heart emojis.