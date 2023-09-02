 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to her 'dearest friend' Princess Diana on her 26th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother posted a sweet photo of her with Diana from the Epsom Derby in 1987 with a heartfelt note.

Sarah Ferguson wrote, “We miss you each day dearest friend” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friend reacted to Sarah’s post and dropped sweet comments.

One fan commented, “She lives forever in my heart.”

Another said, “Beautiful picture .Beautiful friends.”

“Sarah, we do too. She is unforgettable,” said the third fan.

Sarah and Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, were very close friends.

Princess Diana died following injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997. 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone says ‘Poor Things’ portrays ‘acceptance’ of womanhood video

Emma Stone says ‘Poor Things’ portrays ‘acceptance’ of womanhood

Meghan Markle’s sweet family plan ahead of Prince Harry UK visit disclosed

Meghan Markle’s sweet family plan ahead of Prince Harry UK visit disclosed
Kevin Costner sets the record straight on 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner sets the record straight on 'Yellowstone'

US authorities accused of concealing Prince Harry's immigration documents

US authorities accused of concealing Prince Harry's immigration documents

Kim Kardashian is 'disrespecting' Japan: 'Grow up!' video

Kim Kardashian is 'disrespecting' Japan: 'Grow up!'
Beyonce invited Meghan and Harry to her concert?

Beyonce invited Meghan and Harry to her concert?
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope enjoy manager’s wedding afterparty ahead of own wedding

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope enjoy manager’s wedding afterparty ahead of own wedding

Olivia Rodrigo gets honest about 'The Idol'

Olivia Rodrigo gets honest about 'The Idol'

‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart turn heads at Venice Film Festival video

‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart turn heads at Venice Film Festival

Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’ row with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’ row with Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post

Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move