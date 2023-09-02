Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to her 'dearest friend' Princess Diana on her 26th death anniversary.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother posted a sweet photo of her with Diana from the Epsom Derby in 1987 with a heartfelt note.

Sarah Ferguson wrote, “We miss you each day dearest friend” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friend reacted to Sarah’s post and dropped sweet comments.



One fan commented, “She lives forever in my heart.”

Another said, “Beautiful picture .Beautiful friends.”

“Sarah, we do too. She is unforgettable,” said the third fan.

Sarah and Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, were very close friends.

Princess Diana died following injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997.