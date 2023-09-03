 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Man hits road with his jumbo bull in his customised car in Nebraska

This capture taken from a video released on September 2, 2023, shows a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody looking on in a passenger car in Nebraska. — YouTube/NBC News
In an unusual stunt to grab public attention, a person in Nebraska removed his car's passenger side roof and decided to give an area tour to his full-sized bull called Howdy Doody, before authorities pulled him over and started questioning him. 

Officers received a report of a man driving a vehicle with a "cow inside" rolling through town to which authorities assumed that it would be a calf. 

"It's a solid car, so I went on and purchased up and beefed up the frame that was under it and the suspension, the tires and floor and cut the top off, and we were good to go," said the owner of the bull Howdy Doody who was identified as Lee Meyer.

This still taken from a video released on September 2, 2023, shows a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody being transported in a passenger car in Nebraska. — YouTube/NBC News
However, they were stunned to see the full-sized bull near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street was a bull riding shotgun in a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria.

The driver had removed the passenger seat side's roof to fit the bull inside his car.

He had earlier thought about doing it but he acted as he was encouraged by his granddaughter.

He said: "I had thought about it. I talked about it, and one of my granddaughters said it was a bad idea and I shouldn't do it. So I had to show her that Grandpa could do it. It might have been a bad idea, but I did it anyway."

After being pulled over by the local officials, Howdy Doody is a regular attraction they asked the driver to be careful and keep moving.

This picture taken from a video released on September 2, 2023, shows a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody in a passenger car while being pulled over by local authorities in Nebraska. — YouTube/NBC News
"The bull — half-Longhorn and half-Watusi — weighed 2,200 pounds two years ago, and it is probably tipping the scales a little more now," Meyer said.

Meyer said that he had never gotten any type of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or police approval for the wheels and that the stop was the first hint of any issue.

"I've never had a problem with anyone until Wednesday," Meyer said. "I just have car insurance, a license and private plates."

According to the state’s DMV, such cars are often retrofitted to transport animals.

