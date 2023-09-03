Karachi weather to remain partly cloudy, drizzle expected today: PMD

Clouds darken the Karachi sky in this undated photo. — ONLINE/File

Maximum temperature is expected to reach between 31°C and 33°C in metropolis.

Winds blowing from the southwest at a speed of 20 to 30km/h.



Mainly hot, humid weather expected in plain areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday said Karachi is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours with the possibility of drizzle.



The Met department added that the maximum temperature is expected to reach between 31°C and 33°C in the metropolis whereas in the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 26.9°C.

“The current humidity level in Karachi is 62%,” PMD said adding that winds were blowing from the southwest at a speed of 20 to 30km/h.

Moreover, while mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours, rain and wind with thundershowers are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This morning, temperatures in Islamabad and Peshawar were 25°C, Lahore and Karachi 28°C, Quetta 23°C, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 20°C and Murree recorded a temperature of 16°C.