MMA: Anita Karim bags big win for Pakistan in Legends Fighting Championship

Anita Karim receives an award after her fight — Screengrab

Pakistan's MMA fighter Anita Karim scored a memorable victory for the country by winning against her Thai opponent in the Legend Fighting Championship on Sunday.

Competing in the 52 kilogramme category, Karim in the second round of the fight, managed to secure a rear naked choke (RNC) against her Thai opponent and won the fight by way of submission.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) star who hails from Hunza, is a testament to her resilience, hard work and utmost dedication to the sport.

The win is all the more significant as despite having an immense talent pool, Pakistan lacks a comprehensive support structure at the grassroots level with regard to MMA.

Karim's win at the Legend Fighting Championship would not only work a as beacon of hope among many youngsters who aspire to become an MMA icon, but it is also a testament to the potential and talent that lies across the country and with proper support and guidance, who knows how many champions Pakistan can produce.

It is pertinent to know that the inaugural 2023 edition of the National Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship organised under the banner of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation. is scheduled to commence at Pakistan Sports Board Karachi Center on September 8 next week.

The event will span for three days culminating on September 10.

Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts is affiliated with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA).

The 2023 National MMA Championship is expected to witness a thrilling spectacle, with fighters from all corners of Pakistan competing to etch their names in the annals of combat sports history.