pakistan
Monday, September 04, 2023
Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary in NAB's custody over alleged corruption

Punjabs former chief minister Parvez Elahi (right) and his ex-principal secretary. — Twitter/@AdeelPak_
  • Parvez Elahi, Bhatti used influence to appoint confidant XEN of Punjab Highway Department. 
  • Took bribes by approving road development schemes under supplementary grants, claim NAB sources. 
  • Also issued payments to contractors 'without work done' at site.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the former chief minister Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary, for alleged corruption in development projects, The News reported Monday. 

Sources within the accountability watchdog say that Bhatti, along with Parvez and other accused in the case, used his influence to appoint their confidant Mahr Azmat Hayat as XEN of Punjab Highways Department, Gujrat Division. 

They also promoted him to the post of superintending engineer (SE), at Gujrat Circle.

The sources also alleged that Punjab's former CM, ex-principal secretary, and others disregarded the rules and approved 116 kilometres of road development schemes under supplementary grants with the ulterior motive of receiving bribes and kickbacks.

Moreover, Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and Bhatti were awarded contracts for road development works to their nominated contractors through Hayat. 

The accused persons allegedly issued payments to contractors without work done at the site for the purpose of collecting bribes/kickbacks from contractors. 

"The amounts of bribes/kickbacks were collected by the former CM, Moonis and Bhatti through Hayat and Sohail Asghar Awan — the personal secretary of Moonis Elahi," say the sources. 

The NAB team interrogated Bhatti in the Central Jail, Lahore, on Sunday with the court's permission and executed arrest warrants issued by the accountability body's chairman. 

Bhatti will be produced before Lahore's accountability court on Monday (today).

