Zaka Ashraf hopes BCCI officials' visit will help improve ties between Pakistan, India boards

BCCI President Roger Binny (left), PCB's Zaka Ashraf (centre), BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday met the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla and expressed hope that the visit will contribute towards establishing affable relations between the two boards.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf received the four-member Indian delegation who is visiting Pakistan on a two-day official trip to Pakistan in response to PCB's invitation in relation to the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 which is being hosted by Pakistan.

The delegation will attend Asia Cup 2023 matches in Pakistan scheduled on September 5 and 6.

Speaking to the media, BCCI President Roger Binny said: "It's good to visit Pakistan after 2005".

"We will watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla accentuated that the delegation is visiting Pakistan in response to the invitation conveyed to them by PCB.

"We have a long rich history", said Shukla on the relations between BCCI and PCB.

Thanking the Indian delegation for their visit, PCB's Ashraf expressed hope that the visit will act as a stepping stone in improving relations between the two cricketing boards.

Ashraf also hoped that such visits might also lead to affable relations between the two countries.

It is pertinent to know that the BCCI delegation is likely to spectate Pakistan's Super 4 stage match, scheduled on September 6 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Indian dignitaries will also attend a dinner at the Governor's House today.

PCB asks ACC to shift the venue for India-Pak clash

It is to be noted that PCB's Zaka Ashraf reached out to Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Jay Shah over the possibility of shifting the venue for the Pak-India clash amid bad weather as the first match between arch-rivals on Saturday, was washed out due to heavy downpour.

Expressing his reservations regarding the unpredictable climate of the tropical island, Ashraf told the ACC President about the likelihood of more rain in Sri Lanka as well as favourable weather in Pakistan for the tournament to continue without any hindrances.

In response, Shah has reassured PCB that the possibility of shifting the venue will duly be considered.

A decision regarding the transfer is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours, as per the sources, with Pakistan expressing its concerns over the situation impacting the game.



Sources say that the transfer of matches will be considered in the emergency meeting of the ACC, as more rain forecast has been made regarding the Sri Lankan capital



