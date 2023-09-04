9.5 tonnes of narcotics worth $112 million seized

An image illustrating a narcotic substance. — Geo.tv/Files

In a joint intelligence-based operation on Monday, the Pakistan Navy (PN) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized $112 million worth of narcotics from a fishing boat.

In addition to the 9.5 tonnes of narcotics, the joint raid also saw 10,000 bottles of liquor being confiscated by the forces.

The seized substances were hidden in secret compartments of a fishing boat which was intercepted by a PN vessel. The seized narcotics have been handed over to ANF for further legal action.

Last month, Sindh Rangers apprehended six Indian smugglers inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Four of the smugglers — namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh, and Vishal son of Jagga — belonged to Ferozpur, whereas Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belonged to Jalandhar and Ludhiana respectively, the military’s media wing said.

The statement further added: "Security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory."



The ISPR also accentuated that the incident likely reflected the complicity of BSF troops in smuggling narcotics and weapons. “In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report [the] six missing citizens,” the military's media wing added.

