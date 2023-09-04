Asia Cup 2023: Will Pakistan-India Super 4s clash be relocated?

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R, bottom) at the end of the Asia Cup 2023 ODI match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

Due to constant rains in Sri Lanka, the second Pakistan-India clash of the Super 4s stage may be shifted to the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, sources told Geo News.

The match was scheduled to be played in Colombo but officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that due to the rain forecasts the September 10 match has been shifted to Hambantota.

Earlier today it was reported that after rain played a spoilsport during Pakistan vs India match on September 2 in Sri Lanka's Kandy city, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was deliberating about shifting the venue of matches owing to the unpredictable weather of Colombo, sources told Geo News.

The development was communicated by the sources after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf contacted ACC President Jay Shah regarding the matter in order to save another match between the archrivals in Colombo from being impacted by the weather.

Rain played spoilsport on Saturday, dampening the high hopes of fans to see a thriller between Pakistan and India in the much anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match.

However, the Green Shirts qualified for the Super 4s — despite not having to bat as their run chase was called off due to persistent showers — after a successful day in the field.

Sharing his concerns regarding the unpredictable climate of the tropical island, Ashraf told Shah about the likelihood of more rain in Sri Lanka as well as favourable weather in Pakistan for the tournament to continue without any hindrances.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly not satisfied with the hotel provided to team India in Dambulla city.

The BCCI has insisted that the hotels in Dambulla are not up to the standard, the sources said, adding that broadcasters, too, have objections to hotel arrangements in Hambantota, the Sri Lankan city where the weather is good.

Despite the draw in the September 2 match, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4s stage as they began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high note with a massive 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, this was India's first match in the tournament making the clash with Nepal a must-win. But considering the format of the Asia Cup it is likely that we may see another between the archrivals on September 10.