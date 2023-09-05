 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sindh schools to remain closed on September 7 on account of Chehlum

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Students listen to their teacher during a lesson at a school in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
Students listen to their teacher during a lesson at a school in Pakistan. — Reuters/File

All the public and private schools in Karachi and the rest of Sindh province will remain closed on Thursday (September 7) on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

A notification issued for the announcement of the Chehlum holiday stated that the decision of educational institutes' closure was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in different cities across the province.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide safety to Chehlum processions. 

More From Pakistan:

Over 45 women fell victim to Karachi school principal, says IO

Over 45 women fell victim to Karachi school principal, says IO
WATCH: Sindh minister’s novel idea to prevent mobile snatching

WATCH: Sindh minister’s novel idea to prevent mobile snatching
'Judgment will be short and sweet': SC reserves verdict in NAB amendment case

'Judgment will be short and sweet': SC reserves verdict in NAB amendment case
IHC orders Islamabad police to release PTI's Parvez Elahi

IHC orders Islamabad police to release PTI's Parvez Elahi
'Blast, bulldoze and disregard'

'Blast, bulldoze and disregard'
Shehbaz, Dar should return Pakistan immediately amid growing public discontent: Khawaja Asif

Shehbaz, Dar should return Pakistan immediately amid growing public discontent: Khawaja Asif
Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avert possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avert possible arrest
Domestic help torture case: Court grants bail to civil judge’s wife

Domestic help torture case: Court grants bail to civil judge’s wife
Lawyers likely to launch movement for full ‘restoration of Constitution’

Lawyers likely to launch movement for full ‘restoration of Constitution’
‘Mahnoor Cheema has made Pakistan proud’, Sharifs praise GCSE record holder

‘Mahnoor Cheema has made Pakistan proud’, Sharifs praise GCSE record holder
Saudi Arabia to invest $25 billion in two to five years in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

Saudi Arabia to invest $25 billion in two to five years in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Judge's wife gets bail in house help torture case

Judge's wife gets bail in house help torture case