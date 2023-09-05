Sindh schools to remain closed on September 7 on account of Chehlum

Students listen to their teacher during a lesson at a school in Pakistan. — Reuters/File

All the public and private schools in Karachi and the rest of Sindh province will remain closed on Thursday (September 7) on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), the provincial government announced on Tuesday.



A notification issued for the announcement of the Chehlum holiday stated that the decision of educational institutes' closure was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in different cities across the province.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide safety to Chehlum processions.