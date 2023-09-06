Novak Djokovic advances to US Open semifinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Croatia's Borna Gojo during the US Open tennis tournament men's singles round of 16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on Sunday, Sept. 3. (AFP)

Novak Djokovic showcased his mettle as he stormed into the US Open semifinals with a decisive victory over Taylor Fritz, securing a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 triumph.

Djokovic's relentless pursuit of a historic 24th Grand Slam title remained firmly on track, and he now stands on the brink of matching Margaret Court's illustrious record.

With temperatures soaring close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), Djokovic remained composed and clinical, maintaining his impeccable record against American opponents at the US Open, which now stands at a perfect 12-0.

Fritz, despite his commendable journey, was unable to halt Djokovic's charge. The American had his chances but struggled to convert, managing to capitalize on only two of 12 break opportunities while committing 51 unforced errors, almost twice as many as his opponent's 26.

Djokovic's victory earned him a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal appearance, surpassing Roger Federer. He now awaits the outcome of the all-American clash between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, both vying for a spot in Sunday's final.

Reflecting on his performance, Djokovic acknowledged the enthusiastic support from the crowd, stating, "I thrive on that energy and try to use it as fuel." He also expressed his eagerness for the upcoming challenges, appreciating every opportunity at this stage of his career.

On the women's side, 19-year-old Coco Gauff continued her remarkable journey by defeating Jelena Ostapenko with an impressive score of 6-0, 6-2. Gauff's victory makes her the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Serena Williams accomplished the feat in 2001. Her incredible form since Wimbledon has positioned her as a strong contender for the title.

Although the tournament's scheduling drew criticism from Ostapenko, who had a quick turnaround after defeating world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the action at the US Open remains as intense and unpredictable as ever.

As Djokovic and Gauff move forward in their quests for glory, tennis fans can look forward to more thrilling matches and exciting moments at the 2023 US Open.