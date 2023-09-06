 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh decide to bat first after winning toss

Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam tosses coin in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.on Sep 4, 2023. — PCB

As the Asia Cup 2023 enters its Super 4 phase, Bangladesh decided to bat after winning the toss against Pakistan in the first match of the round on Wednesday in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan has, so far, finished at the top of the points table in Group A with three points and a net run rate of 4.76, while its opponents today were placed second in Group B with two points.

As he continues to smash cricketing records, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he is focused on the match and not the record.

Commenting on the team’s plan to take on the match, Babar termed the pitch favourable for bowling, but said he would have elected to bat, too, had he won the toss.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain hoped to put good cricket at display in the super stage match against “number one” team in the tournament after winning the toss.

“Our competition is against the number one team. The players will face the best fast bowling attack in the world,” Shakib said.

Bangladesh will be walking the field with one change in its team, as Najamul Hasan Shantu is not included in Playing XI today.

In today's match, bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has replaced Mohammad Nawaz in the playing XI.

Nawaz went wicketless in Pakistan's last match against India which remained resultless due to rain. He conceded 55 runs in eight overs against India. Against Nepal, he took one wicket for 13 runs in his two overs.

Faheem last played an ODI earlier last month against Afghanistan. He took two wickets in eight overs.

The rest of the playing remains the same from the last match.

The Green Shirts — led by captain Babar Azam — are playing their third game of the tournament and second to take place in Pakistan.

The opening match of the tournament between Pakistan and Nepal was played in Multan, while the Pakistan vs India blockbuster face-off, obstructed by rain, was played in Sri Lanka's Palekelle.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

