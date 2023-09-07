 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Yohanes Kidane: Netflix engineer missing since last month found dead near Golden Gate Bridge

Yohanes Kidane. — X/@UQCriminal
The body of Yohanes Kidane — a young Netflix engineer — who had gone missing in San Francisco in mid-August has been found dead, Marin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

The details about his death, which had been declared a suicide, were released by the police after the completion of investigations into the matter.

According to the police, California Highway Patrol (CHP) contacted the Coroner Division of the Marin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 29, at around 11:41am regarding a report of an unconscious person in the San Francisco Bay.

According to the sheriff's office, a passing boat observed the body northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge before the US Coast Guard was alerted and arrived at the scene, locating a dead male floating in the water, ABC7 reported.

The subject's body was pulled from the ocean by the Coast Guard and transported to Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, where paramedics declared him dead, without providing any resuscitation due to the subject’s physiologic condition, police said.

"The remains exhibited signs of advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation," the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Police Department, CHP Marin Office, the Department of Justice Missing and Unidentified Persons Section, and the Golden Gate Bridge Authority all participated in the inquiry which has now been completed.

The retrieved body was positively identified as Yohanes Stefanos Kidane, 22, on August 31, two days after Kidane, who hailed from San Jose, was reported missing. 

His family was informed about his passing soon after his body was identified.

However, police revealed that blunt impact injuries were found to be the cause of death, with drowning being a significant contributory factor to Kidane's untimely death.

Kidane vanished on August 14 after getting into an Uber in San Jose. He had recently graduated from Cornell University and had recently been employed by Netflix as a software engineer.

