 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Freddie Mercurys Bohemian Rhapsody piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum
Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

Freddie Mercury’s legacy lives on as one of his most prized possessions - his piano - just got sold for millions at an auction. 

It was at Sotheby’s auction in London where the late singer’s valuables were displayed. The biggest sale of the evening happened to be his Yamaha baby grand piano which sold for $2.2 million.

The instrument was used to compose hits like Bohemian Rhapsody. On the other hand, the handwritten lyrics for the timeless track were sold for $1.7 million.

According to CNN, despite Mercury’s piano outshining other auction items, it fell short of the presumed estimate as Sotheby’s predicted it would fetch between $2.5 million to $3.8 million.

Other valuables of Freddie

The Queen frontman’s signature crown was sold for $791, 000 while the snake bangle that he wore in the music video of Bohemian Rhapsody was sold for $870,000, reported Associated Press.

Other interesting items on sale were the Cartier onyx and diamond ring gifted to Mercury by Elton John. 

The British singer had sent a letter to the auctioneer, Oliver Barker, and asked him to read it out loud for the bidders at the auction.

“I miss Freddie to this day. He was a wonderful friend, more full of love and life than anyone I’ve ever met,” read the tributary letter. 

More From Entertainment:

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency
Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery
Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma
Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence video

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence
Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed
Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider

Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider
Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs
Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen video

King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection video

Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades