Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

Freddie Mercury’s legacy lives on as one of his most prized possessions - his piano - just got sold for millions at an auction.

It was at Sotheby’s auction in London where the late singer’s valuables were displayed. The biggest sale of the evening happened to be his Yamaha baby grand piano which sold for $2.2 million.

The instrument was used to compose hits like Bohemian Rhapsody. On the other hand, the handwritten lyrics for the timeless track were sold for $1.7 million.

According to CNN, despite Mercury’s piano outshining other auction items, it fell short of the presumed estimate as Sotheby’s predicted it would fetch between $2.5 million to $3.8 million.

Other valuables of Freddie

The Queen frontman’s signature crown was sold for $791, 000 while the snake bangle that he wore in the music video of Bohemian Rhapsody was sold for $870,000, reported Associated Press.

Other interesting items on sale were the Cartier onyx and diamond ring gifted to Mercury by Elton John.

The British singer had sent a letter to the auctioneer, Oliver Barker, and asked him to read it out loud for the bidders at the auction.

“I miss Freddie to this day. He was a wonderful friend, more full of love and life than anyone I’ve ever met,” read the tributary letter.