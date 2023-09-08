Joe Burrow signs historic $275 million extension deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow hands off the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. — AFP/File

As the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, reportedly signed a five-year, $275 million extension contract, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

From Louisiana State University, Burrow was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and, before signing the hefty contract, had two years left on his rookie deal with the Bengals, whom he helped reach the AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Although they were not able to bag a Super Bowl trophy, the Bengals still wanted to ensure that Burrow was under contract for a considerable amount of time because they believe he can win a Lombardi Trophy, according to NBC Sports.

Based on the new contract, the 26-year-old will be paid $55 million per year including $219.01 million guaranteed, according to ESPN

According to the sports compensation tracking website Spotrac, the $55 million yearly wage is more than the $52.5 million yearly average of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

“This is where I want to be my whole career,” Burrow said when asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the team while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Burrow continued: “We’re working toward making that happen. You know you’ve seen what the front office has done, and what (coach) Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here.

“I’m a small part of that and I’m excited to be a part of that. We have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to do it in the city of Cincinnati. We have the best fans. This is where I want to be.”

Burrow, who is starting his fourth season in the league, had a tough rookie year as he suffered ACL and MCL injuries in his left knee.

Since then, he has aided in the Bengals' two consecutive AFC championship game trips in 2021 and 2022, as well as their journey to Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, CNN reported.

Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Bengals to a 12-4 record in the previous year. Later, the Bengals lost the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, fans are looking forward to Sunday when the Bengals will play their first regular-season game of 2023 on the road against their divisional rival Cleveland Browns.