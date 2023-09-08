 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Burrow signs historic $275 million extension deal with Cincinnati Bengals

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hands off the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. — AFP/File
Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow hands off the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. — AFP/File

As the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, reportedly signed a five-year, $275 million extension contract, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

From Louisiana State University, Burrow was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and, before signing the hefty contract, had two years left on his rookie deal with the Bengals, whom he helped reach the AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Although they were not able to bag a Super Bowl trophy, the Bengals still wanted to ensure that Burrow was under contract for a considerable amount of time because they believe he can win a Lombardi Trophy, according to NBC Sports.

Based on the new contract, the 26-year-old will be paid $55 million per year including $219.01 million guaranteed, according to ESPN

According to the sports compensation tracking website Spotrac, the $55 million yearly wage is more than the $52.5 million yearly average of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Burrow was asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the team while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“This is where I want to be my whole career,” Burrow said when asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the team while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Burrow continued: “We’re working toward making that happen. You know you’ve seen what the front office has done, and what (coach) Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here.

“I’m a small part of that and I’m excited to be a part of that. We have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to do it in the city of Cincinnati. We have the best fans. This is where I want to be.”

Burrow, who is starting his fourth season in the league, had a tough rookie year as he suffered ACL and MCL injuries in his left knee.

Since then, he has aided in the Bengals' two consecutive AFC championship game trips in 2021 and 2022, as well as their journey to Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, CNN reported.

Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Bengals to a 12-4 record in the previous year. Later, the Bengals lost the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, fans are looking forward to Sunday when the Bengals will play their first regular-season game of 2023 on the road against their divisional rival Cleveland Browns.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if rain disrupts Pakistan vs India match on Sept 10

Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if rain disrupts Pakistan vs India match on Sept 10
British-Pakistani footballer signs U21 contract with Man United women’s team

British-Pakistani footballer signs U21 contract with Man United women’s team
Asia Cup 2023: ACC gives nod to reserve day for Pakistan-India clash

Asia Cup 2023: ACC gives nod to reserve day for Pakistan-India clash
Babar Azam, Shadab Khan shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month award

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month award
Rangpur Riders rope in Babar Azam for BPL

Rangpur Riders rope in Babar Azam for BPL

Colombo weather: These teams will play final if remaining Asia Cup matches are washed out

Colombo weather: These teams will play final if remaining Asia Cup matches are washed out
Sabalenka Dominates Zheng to Reach US Open semis

Sabalenka Dominates Zheng to Reach US Open semis
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan cruise to victory against Bangladesh in Super 4 clash

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan cruise to victory against Bangladesh in Super 4 clash
PCB asks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling

PCB asks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling
Sri Lanka ex-spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing

Sri Lanka ex-spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over forced kiss

Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over forced kiss
Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury

Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury